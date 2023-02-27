HamberMenu
TRF behind Kashmiri Pandit’s killing, says police; 3 local, 2 foreign terrorists active in Pulwama

Little-known Kashmir Freedom Fighters had claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday, but police suspect the TRF’s role in it

February 27, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
BJP workers and supporters burn the effigy of Pakistan in Jawhar Nagar Srinagar, in protest against the targeted killing of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama district on February 27, 2023.

BJP workers and supporters burn the effigy of Pakistan in Jawhar Nagar Srinagar, in protest against the targeted killing of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama district on February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday zeroed in on The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow militant outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), for the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, 42, on Sunday morning in Pulwama’s Achan area and has stepped up search for three local and two foreign militants active in the district.

“LeT’s TRF is behind the killing,” Additional Director General (ADGP) of Police Vijay Kumar told  The Hindu

The little-known Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) had claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday, but police suspect the TRF’s role in it.

Also read: Kashmir witnesses 29 targeted attacks on civilians compared to 12 on security forces in 2022

Mr. Kumar visited Pulwama on Monday and held a detailed security review with top officers of the police, Army and CRPF “to stop attacks on the members of minorities” in south Kashmir.

Mr. Kumar has called for enhanced counter-terror operations in Pulwama district. He directed the police officers to generate more ‘HUMINT’ (human intelligence) and ‘TECHINT’ (technical intelligence), besides launching counter-terrorist operations along with the security forces.

Security agencies have shifted their focus on active militants in the district. According to police data, there are three local militants and two foreigners active in Pulwama district. The police suspect around two “hybrid militants” are also active in the district.

Mr. Kumar, who was briefed about the overall security measures put in place in Pulwama, instructed officials to implement additional security measures “to prevent such terror incidents”.

Sources said Pandit clusters in Pulwama will see more ‘area-domination exercises’ in coming days by security agencies. Most of Pandit clusters have already been provided with armed guards after the killings in 2021 and 2022, they added. 

The process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in the meeting, a police spokesman said.

