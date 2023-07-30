Mann ki Baat | India has destroyed 10 lakh kgs of drugs

July 30, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his July 30 episode of Mann Ki Baat stated that India has a unique record of destroying 10 lakh kgs of drugs.

The government has been conducting campaigns to ensure people give up drugs by taking up to fitness.

During the 103rd episode, PM Modi said“A few days ago, there was a craze in social media, America has returned us over 100 rare and ancient artefacts. These artefacts returned to India are from 250 to 2500 years old. These rare things belong to different regions of the country”

Talking about the Monsoon in India, the PM said, “Past few days have been full of worry and trouble due to natural calamities. People had to suffer in many places due to many flooding rivers like Yamuna. Incidents of landslides have also occurred in hilly areas”

He, however, highlighted the importance of water conservation during this time. He said, “More than 60,000 Amrit Sarovars built during the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ are increasingly radiating their glow. Work on building over 50,000 Amrit Sarovars is also underway. The people of our country are making new efforts to conserve water”

Citing changes in the Haj policy, Mr. Modi thanked the Suadi Arabia Government and said, “More than 4,000 Muslim women performed Haj without ‘mehram’ (male companion).”

While August 15 is just a few days away, the Prime Minister urged people to hoist the tricolour flag at home to mark Independence Day, and called for continuing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ tradition.

