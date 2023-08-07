Manipur violence case, live updates | Supreme Court hearing to begin at 2 p.m.
Police investigation was “tardy”, with late registration of FIRs, recording of witness statements; arrests were “few and far between”, SC noted in its last hearing
August 07, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST
NEW DELHI, 06/08/2023: People sit-in demonstration stand for united Manipur organised by Delhi Meitei Coordination Committee (DMCC) and Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, August 6, 2023. They were protesting against Chin-Kuki Narco terrorism and violence in Manipur. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
The Manipur Government’s status report on 6,523 FIRs points to an “absolute breakdown of the constitutional machinery” in the State since ethnic violence broke out at the beginning of May, the Supreme Court said on August 1.
The three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also directed the Manipur Director General of Police to be personally present in the Court on August 7 at 2 p.m, adding that he should be in a position to answer the questions of the Court.
Also Read | Manipur violence case hearing updates | CJI contemplates committee comprising former HC judges; hearing to resume on August 7
In its order, the Supreme Court had said that, on prima facie analysis, the police investigation into the cases was “tardy”. There was a “considerable lapse of time” between the occurrence of the incidents and the registration of FIRs and recording of witness statements. Arrests were “few and far between”, the Bench had noted.
The Court had also directed that by August 7, the State has to give additional information, including the dates of commission of offences; dates of registration of zero FIRs; dates on which witness statements were recorded in these cases; dates on which Section 161 statements were recorded; dates of arrests; and the names of the accused persons in the FIRs.
August 07, 2023 12:08
Manipur sexual violence video | Supreme Court ‘deeply disturbed’, orders Centre, Manipur government to act
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud summoned the government’s top law officers — the Attorney-General and Solicitor-General — on July 20 to convey that the court was “deeply disturbed” by a video showing two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in strife-ridden Manipur. The Chief Justice, speaking for the court, gave the Centre and Manipur government an ultimatum to either bring the perpetrators to book or step aside for the judiciary to take action.
“Using women as instruments of perpetrating violence in a charged atmosphere is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy,” the court emphasised in its order.

August 07, 2023 12:06
Manipur sexual assault survivors object to case being transferred to CBI
The Supreme Court on July 31 was met with silence from the Centre and Manipur government about the number of FIRs registered on crimes against women in the State from May till date during ethnic clashes.
While hearing the case of two women who were on video sexually assaulted and paraded by a mob in Manipur, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud noted that the May 4 incident was not an isolated one. “This is apparent from the Home Secretary’s affidavit. As much as we want to give justice to the two women, we want to put in a mechanism where justice is available to all other women. We have to put in a mechanism to ensure complaints are filed, FIRs are lodged.” Read more here.
August 07, 2023 12:03
SC stops CBI from recording statements of two Manipur women victims
The Supreme Court on August 1 stopped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from “recording the statements” of the two women victims of the Thoubal sexual violence incident in Manipur at noon, just two hours before a scheduled Supreme Court hearing in the case.
The women had made an urgent mentioning before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that the CBI intended to record their statement at noon on August 1.
The Chief Justice immediately told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ask the CBI officials to pause, as the court was scheduled to hear the case at 2 p.m. on August 1. Read more here.
August 07, 2023 12:01
Manipur violence case hearing updates | CJI contemplates committee comprising former HC judges; hearing to resume on August 7
Having called “deeply disturbing” the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Supreme Court on August 1 termed the investigation as “lethargic”, asking the DGP Manipur to be present before the court. The hearing will resume next on August 7. Tension had soared in Manipur, tormented by unabated ethnic violence, after a May 4 video surfaced last week that showed two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. Read more on August 1, 2023 hearing updates here.
