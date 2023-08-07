Manipur violence case, live updates | Supreme Court hearing to begin at 2 p.m.

Police investigation was “tardy”, with late registration of FIRs, recording of witness statements; arrests were “few and far between”, SC noted in its last hearing

August 07, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

The Manipur Government’s status report on 6,523 FIRs points to an “absolute breakdown of the constitutional machinery” in the State since ethnic violence broke out at the beginning of May, the Supreme Court said on August 1.

The three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also directed the Manipur Director General of Police to be personally present in the Court on August 7 at 2 p.m, adding that he should be in a position to answer the questions of the Court.

Also Read | Manipur violence case hearing updates | CJI contemplates committee comprising former HC judges; hearing to resume on August 7

In its order, the Supreme Court had said that, on prima facie analysis, the police investigation into the cases was “tardy”. There was a “considerable lapse of time” between the occurrence of the incidents and the registration of FIRs and recording of witness statements. Arrests were “few and far between”, the Bench had noted.

The Court had also directed that by August 7, the State has to give additional information, including the dates of commission of offences; dates of registration of zero FIRs; dates on which witness statements were recorded in these cases; dates on which Section 161 statements were recorded; dates of arrests; and the names of the accused persons in the FIRs.

Follow our Live as we bring to you all news related to the Supreme Court hearing on Manipur Violence