Live

Manipur violence case hearing live updates | Police have lost control over law and order situation in State, says SC

The top court asked the Solicitor General to tell CBI not to record statements of the two women seen in a video being paraded naked in Manipur as it is taking up case at 2 p.m.

August 01, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke and flame billows out after the houses of Kuki-Zo community, which were set ablaze in the violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on August 1, 2023.

Smoke and flame billows out after the houses of Kuki-Zo community, which were set ablaze in the violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on August 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Having called “deeply disturbing” the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Supreme Court on August 1 said there was a long delay in registering the FIR in connection with the incident. Tension had soared in Manipur, tormented by unabated ethnic violence, after a May 4 video surfaced last week that showed two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

“One thing is very clear that there is long delay in registering FIR in video case,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud remarked orally. At the outset, the Manipur Government told the Bench it has lodged 6,523 FIRs after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur Government, told the Bench the State Police lodged ‘zero’ FIR in the case of parading the two women naked.

Earlier in the day, the top court directed the CBI not to proceed with recording the statements of the victim women during the day as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 p.m. Scores of people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the State on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Track latest updates here:

  • August 01, 2023 14:48
    Lethargic investigation; gives an impression of breakdown of law and constitutional machinery: CJI Chandrachud

    Subsequent to SG Mehta apprising the Bench about the status of the investigation, CJI Chandrachud observes that the investigation has been lethargic and that statements have been recorded after a considerable lapse of time.

    He adds that this gives the impression that from the beginning of May till the end of July there was no law and that there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery.

    SG Mehta in response says that ‘considering the situation on the ground’ it may have happened.

  • August 01, 2023 14:36
    CJI Chandrachud says that it is clear that there has been a long delay in the registration of FIRs with respect to the Thoubal sexual violence incident

    Regarding the Thoubal sexual violence incident in Manipur which took place on May 4, CJI Chandrachud says that it is clear that there has been a long delay in the registration of FIRs.

  • August 01, 2023 14:20
    SG Tushar Mehta says that police authorities have been instructed to respond promptly to sexual violence incidents reported by women and children

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submits that 6,500 regular FIRs have been filed from May 3 to July 30. He apprises the Bench that police authorities have been instructed to be sensitive to sexual violence incidents reported by women and children and to take action promptly.

  • August 01, 2023 14:17
    Meiteis community people take part in a protest demanding governments to trace the missing teenagers in the violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on August 1, 2023.

    PTI08_01_2023_000098B.jpg

  • August 01, 2023 14:15
    Impose President’s rule in Manipur: DCW in report to President Murmu

    President’s rule should be urgently imposed in Manipur and a Supreme Court monitored SIT be set up to probe clashes in the State, the Delhi Commission for Women has said in a report listing interim recommendations sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal was in Manipur last week to interact with survivors of the ethnic violence that has wracked the State since May. “Given the extent of violence and the polarisation between the two communities, President’s rule, as per Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, should be urgently imposed in the State. The administration needs to be run by neutral persons whom both communities can trust,” the report said.

    As part of the interim recommendations, the DCW has said Chief Minister N. Biren Singh should resign from office and that a Supreme Court Monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to probe ethnic clashes and the government’s response.

    PTI

  • August 01, 2023 14:10
    A local near Kuki-Zo community’s houses were burnt down by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal. The fire also engulfed more than a dozen houses of migrants from Bihar, Haryana, Nagaland.

    PTI08_01_2023_000096A.jpg

  • August 01, 2023 14:08
    Live | Hearing on Manipur violence resumes in the Supreme Court

    A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud has resumed hearing a batch of petitions seeking an independent court-monitored probe into the violence in the State of Manipur.

    The top court on July 20 had taken suo moto cognisance of the Thoubal sexual violence incident in Manipur after describing as ‘horrendous’ the video of two women being paraded naked. The two women survivors had earlier submitted before the court that they are opposed to the Centre’s proposal to hand over the investigation to the CBI and transfer the trial to Assam.

  • August 01, 2023 12:39
    Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of Opposition to discuss Manipur issue

    Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the Opposition parties to discuss the Manipur issue, sources said. They added that he has not yet got time from the President.

    The Opposition parties have been demanding a comprehensive discussion on violence in Manipur in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with a statement from the Prime Minister in Parliament.

    They have now sought the President’s intervention in the matter, claiming that the violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern State is continuing and many people have lost their lives.

    PTI

  • August 01, 2023 12:39
    Stalin writes to CM Biren Singh seeking concurrence for T.N. humanitarian aid

    Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh, requesting the latter government’s concurrence for Tamil Nadu’s proposed humanitarian aid for those living in relief camps in the violence-hit northeastern State.

    Mr. Stalin told the Manipur Chief Minister in a letter dated July 31 that he has been informed that more than 50,000 people were staying in relief camps due to the “prevailing situation” in the northeastern State, apparently referring to the violence there.

    “...there is an increasing need for some essential items for the affected people. At this crucial time, the Government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend support to your State by providing necessary relief materials like tarpaulin sheets, bed-sheets, mosquito nets, essential medicines, sanitary napkins, and milk powder worth around ₹10 crore,” Mr. Stalin said.

    PTI

  • August 01, 2023 12:05
    Manipur violence part of BJP’s planned strategy: CPI

    Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan has alleged that the Manipur ethnic strife was part of a well-planned strategy of the BJP. The saffron party, while dismissing the allegation, said the Left must look in its own backyard of Kerala, where political murders are taking place, before preaching democracy to others.

    Mr. Anjaan, who was in Ranchi to attend the State executive meeting of the party, told reporters, “While Manipur was burning, BJP leaders were busy seeking votes in Karnataka.” He said lakhs have been displaced in Manipur which has a population of only 31 lakh.

    PTI

  • August 01, 2023 11:53
    SC stops CBI from recording statements of two Manipur women victims at noon

    The Supreme Court stopped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from “recording the statements” of the two women victims of the Thoubal sexual violence incident in Manipur at noon, just two hours before a scheduled Supreme Court hearing in the case.

    Read here

Manipur / Judiciary / court administration / sexual assault & rape

