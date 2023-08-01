Manipur violence case hearing live updates | Police have lost control over law and order situation in State, says SC

Subsequent to SG Mehta apprising the Bench about the status of the investigation, CJI Chandrachud observes that the investigation has been lethargic and that statements have been recorded after a considerable lapse of time.
He adds that this gives the impression that from the beginning of May till the end of July there was no law and that there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery.
SG Mehta in response says that ‘considering the situation on the ground’ it may have happened.
