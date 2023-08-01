Manipur violence case hearing live updates | Police have lost control over law and order situation in State, says SC

The top court asked the Solicitor General to tell CBI not to record statements of the two women seen in a video being paraded naked in Manipur as it is taking up case at 2 p.m.

August 01, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Having called “deeply disturbing” the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Supreme Court on August 1 said there was a long delay in registering the FIR in connection with the incident. Tension had soared in Manipur, tormented by unabated ethnic violence, after a May 4 video surfaced last week that showed two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

“One thing is very clear that there is long delay in registering FIR in video case,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud remarked orally. At the outset, the Manipur Government told the Bench it has lodged 6,523 FIRs after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur Government, told the Bench the State Police lodged ‘zero’ FIR in the case of parading the two women naked.

Earlier in the day, the top court directed the CBI not to proceed with recording the statements of the victim women during the day as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 p.m. Scores of people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the State on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Track latest updates here: