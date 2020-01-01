National

Maintaining peace on China border can lead to eventual solution: Gen. Naravane

Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane | File

The new Army Chief, who reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour outside the South Block, said both the western and northern borders were equally important

Maintaining peace and tranquillity on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China can set the stage for an eventual solution to the border issue, Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane said on Wednesday.

“We have the Line of Actual Control with China, the border question is yet to be settled. However, we have made a little progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders and I am sure that situation will prevail,” he said adding by maintaining peace and tranquillity on the borders we could set the stage for an eventual solution.

Gen. Naravane was talking to the media after reviewing a ceremonial guard of honour outside the South Block. He took over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday.

Stating that both the western and northern borders are equally important, he said, “While we have been giving attention in the past to our western front, the northern front also now requires equal attention.”

In this context he said “we are now going in for capability-enhancement in our northern borders which includes the northeast parts of the country.”

