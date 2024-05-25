Shocked families search for missing kin following Dombivli chemical factory blast

The atmosphere outside the Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where victims have been admitted following the blast at Amudan Chemical Private Limited on May 23, was filled with grief and anger on Friday as families searched for their kin, who worked at the factories located in the same area.

Each family arrived at the hospital after visiting several other hospitals where the injured were rushed for treatment, and the police station. Manish Kumar Das (22), an employee of Cosmos Company, has been missing, and his family was unable to find him. “I have been looking for him since morning and visited at least five hospitals, and now filed a missing complaint. He had just started working with the company a month ago; a contractor hired him, but now the contractor denied his hiring and is not helping us,” said Soni Gautam, Mr. Das’s sister.

Owners of factory apprehended

The Thane Crime Branch police apprehended the owners of Amudan Chemical Private Limited — Malti Pradeep Mehta, Malay Pradeep Mehta, and others in connection with the blast. Charges include Sections 304A (culpable homicide) and Sections concerning explosive substances and hazardous chemicals of the Indian Penal Code. Five dedicated teams have been assigned to track them down. Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere stated, “both individuals are questioned, and if their involvement is confirmed, they will be arrested.”

Malati Pradeep Mehta, a director of Amudan Chemicals Private Limited, was detained by the Nashik police following information provided by the Thane police, whereas Malay Mehta was detained in Thane.

Police deploy forensic team identify victims

Archana Shinde has been searching for her brother-in-law Vishal Porwal (39) for five hours. “He worked here, but we had no idea he had fallen victim to the blast. We searched for him last night, went to his cabin in the factory after the incident, where he was last seen. It was too hot and smelly. Thereafter, we filed a missing complaint with the police at 1.15 a.m. They suggested going to Shastri hospital, but the officials at the hospital told us to come back tomorrow as due to burns, all the deceased bodies were unidentifiable and required DNA tests.”

Mr. Porwal, a resident of Badlapur, started working with Cosmos Company six months ago. “Before the blast, he spoke to my father, and thereafter we couldn’t connect with him. His seven-year-old son keeps asking whether he has sustained minor injuries or major ones,” added Ms. Shinde.

According to sources, out of the 14 injured workers from Cosmos Company, three are in critical condition and one died.

A Manpada police official confirmed that at least six missing complaints have been received since Friday. To aid identification amid the chaos, a forensic team has been deployed for DNA analysis of body parts. “The Shastri Nagar Hospital received eight bodies, with two being handed over to their families after identification. The remaining six bodies are charred beyond identification, and DNA tests are required,” said a police official.

According to sources, the total death toll in the blast rose to 10 on Friday. Hospital authorities said, “So far, the total number of injured has been ascertained at 68, with 42 discharged and 26 currently admitted, among them 12 are in ICU. The injured were rushed to seven hospitals, including Neptune, AIMS, SVM Hospital, Shivam Hospital, Shastri Nagar Hospital and Rukmini Hospital.”

Buffer zone

According to a MIDC official, a minimum 500-meter buffer zone should be maintained between the residential area and industries. An MIDC official told The Hindu, “We are only responsible for allotment of plots and providing basic facilities; the rest lies with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board [MPCB] regarding the permissions. The boiler inspector from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health is responsible for safety audits.” The MIDC is spread over 247 hectares, comprising 848 companies, including residential areas, as per the data from MIDC, Dombivli.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on shifting the industry said, “Any factory cannot be moved in a day and these [Dombivli] factories should be given alternative space. We have been discussing for a couple of years shifting factories. [Former Chief Minister] Uddhav Thackeray has not done anything about this, show me one proof that he has moved a file.”