GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Six killed and 48 injured in Dombivli boiler blast incident

A reactor exploded at Amudan Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area around 1.40 pm, they said.

Updated - May 23, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Thane

The Hindu Bureau
A screenshot taken from a video grab which shows fire breaks out due to a boiler explosion in a factory located in the MIDC area in Dombivli. Photo: X/@ANI

A screenshot taken from a video grab which shows fire breaks out due to a boiler explosion in a factory located in the MIDC area in Dombivli. Photo: X/@ANI

At least six persons were killed and 48 injured following an explosion and major fire in the Dombivali boiler blast incident, said Thane Municipal Corporation, on May 23

A reactor exploded at Amudan Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area around 1.40 pm, they said.

Reports of 3 to 4 back-to-back blasts in nearby factories coming in. The entire area is covered with smog, the residential area could feel the brunt of it as the window glasses shattered.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X and said, “Arrangements have been made for treatment of injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I had a conversation with the Thane collector and they are also reaching on the spot...Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called.”

Mr. Fadnavis further said “Unfortunately 6 lives got lost in Dombivali incident and 48 got injured. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Injured are being treated at AIMS, Neptune & Global hospitals & every kind of assistance is being provided. Praying for their speedy recovery. Various teams and administrative officials are at the spot for rescue operations.”

Instructions to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident have been given to the district authorities. Those injured in this accident have been taken to the nearest hospitals for treatment. The site has been secured by the firefighting team as well as medical personnel, and rescue operations have commenced swiftly. Priority has been given to rescue operations currently, and subsequently, those found responsible for this accident will definitely be taken action against.

The four bodies recovered so far from the site were charred beyond recognition, said Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal.

Industries Minister Uday Samant, local MP Shrikant Shinde and MLA Raju Patil visited the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, some 40 km from Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured persons, Samant told reporters.

Mr. Shinde has also directed that the victims should be paid compensation within a week, he said.

The blast was so loud that it was heard a kilometre away, an eyewitness said. Glass windows of adjoining buildings cracked while many houses in the vicinity were damaged, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Maharashtra / fire / explosion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.