GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IMD issues heatwave alert for eight districts in Maharashtra

Heatwave alerts have issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar

April 20, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
People try to protect themselves from scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Mumbai, on April 20, 2024.

People try to protect themselves from scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Mumbai, on April 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a heatwave alert for eight districts in Maharashtra which include Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar. Malegaon has remained the hottest zone in Maharashtra so far with a temperature of 43°C on the mercury.

IMD has also predicted rains with lightening and thunderstorms in districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Nagar, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli.

IMD officials have said that Sunday is predicted to have light rains in Marathwada, Vidarbha, Khandesh and central Maharashtra. On Monday, parts of Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha is expected to receive light to medium range of rains. 

People in these regions are advised to take precautions to avoid heat exposure during peak heat wave hours, wear loose, comfortable cotton clothes, cover heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella and make sure to stay hydrated. 

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.