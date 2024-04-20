IMD issues heatwave alert for eight districts in Maharashtra

April 20, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a heatwave alert for eight districts in Maharashtra which include Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar. Malegaon has remained the hottest zone in Maharashtra so far with a temperature of 43°C on the mercury.

IMD has also predicted rains with lightening and thunderstorms in districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Nagar, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli.

IMD officials have said that Sunday is predicted to have light rains in Marathwada, Vidarbha, Khandesh and central Maharashtra. On Monday, parts of Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha is expected to receive light to medium range of rains.

People in these regions are advised to take precautions to avoid heat exposure during peak heat wave hours, wear loose, comfortable cotton clothes, cover heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella and make sure to stay hydrated.