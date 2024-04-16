GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IMD issues heatwave alert in Telangana for next three days

Day temperatures likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius

April 16, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Day temperatures are likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius, says IMD.

Day temperatures are likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius, says IMD. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded heat wave alert in isolated pockets across the districts of Telangana for the next three days with the day temperatures likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius. Adilabad, Medak and Nizamabad have already seen an appreciable rise in maximum temperatures.

There is, however, chance of thunderstorms with lightning or moderate rainfall at isolated places in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts from April 19 onwards as per the forecast bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather report informed that 20 places recorded 44°C or more with Bhadrachalam coming on top with 44.7°C. It is followed by Madugulapalle in Nalgonda district, Velgatoor and Godhuru in Jagityal districts with 44.6°C each. Nampalle in Nalgonda and Marthanpeta in Rajanna Sircilla recorded 44.5°C each.

Within the GHMC, all the 30 circles recorded 40°C or more with 25 circles recording 41°C or more during the day. Alwal and Toli Chowki top the list with 41.6°C. Khairatabad, Kapra, Serilingampally, Yousufguda, Qutbullapur, Rajenderanagar and Goshamahal recording 41.5°C each.

The State agency forecast is dry weather with maximum temperatures in the districts to reach 44°C while the minimum temperatures could reach up to 28°C. With the twin cities, the maximum temperatures could be around 41°C and minimum up to 28°C.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.