Firing outside Salman Khan's home | Lookout circular issued against Anmol Bishnoi

April 27, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Entrance of the Galaxy Apartments, actor Salman Khan’s residence at Bandra, after two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Entrance of the Galaxy Apartments, actor Salman Khan’s residence at Bandra, after two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra earlier this month, a police official has said.

The police are also likely to take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat's Sabarmati, and was also contemplating invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case, he said.

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence | Two men nabbed from Punjab sent to police custody till April 30

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and a probe too showed his involvement, following which the LOC was issued on Friday by the Mumbai police, the official added.

"Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the case. Anmol Bishnoi stays in Canada and travels to the USA. However, the IP address of the Facebook post, through which he claimed responsibility of the firing, was traced to Portugal," the official said.

Police had registered the first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) after two motorbike-borne men fired at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Salman Khan's residence, in the early morning of April 14.

Mumbai police search Tapi river to recover pistol used for firing outside Salman Khan's home

The alleged shooters Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both residents of Bihar, have been arrested along with Sonu Kumar Subhash Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32), who had provided them two country-made pistols and cartridges on March 15, police have said.

According to police, Sonu Bishnoi and Thapan hail from Fazilka, close to Lawrence Bishnoi's native place in Punjab.

"Both were also accused along with Lawrence and Anmol Bishoi in a firing case registered in Gangapur in Punjab," he said.

