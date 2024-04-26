GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence | Two men nabbed from Punjab sent to police custody till April 30

The crime branch on April 25 arrested the duo, who had allegedly provided weapons and cartridges to the shooters, from Punjab.

April 26, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Actor Salman Khan. File

Actor Salman Khan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Mumbai court on April 26 remanded to police custody, till April 30, two men arrested from Punjab in connection with the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Subhash Chander (37) and Anuj Thapan (32) were produced before a magistrate's court.

The crime branch on April 25 arrested the duo, who had allegedly provided weapons and cartridges to the shooters, from Punjab. The police informed the court that the accused were key persons in the crime and were arrested based on technical evidence.

“They need to be interrogated to find out who supplied them with weapons and asked them to give the same to the two shooters arrested earlier,” police said.

The police have alleged that Chander and Thapan had come to Panvel (in Raigad district near Mumbai) on March 15 to hand over two country-made pistols and 38 live rounds to the shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. The court on Thursday remanded Pal (21) and Gupta (24) to police custody till April 29.

Besides these four accused, the police have declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in the case.

Appearing for the accused, advocate Ajay Dubey submitted that Chander and Thapan had not provided weapons to the other accused or visited Panvel, and they had no connection to the Bishnoi gang.

“All charges against them are baseless, and they were falsely implicated in the case,” he said. Gupta and Pal allegedly fired outside 58-year-old Khan’s house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14 before fleeing the spot on a motorbike. They were apprehended from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat’s Kutch district on April 16.

The crime branch team later recovered two pistols, magazines and bullets from the Tapi river in Gujarat during a search operation to recover weapons allegedly used in the firing.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.