GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED questions Amol Kirtikar for over 8 hours in ‘khichdi scam’ case

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader says “since I am honest and not committed any crime, I had nothing to worry about”

April 09, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - MUMBAI:

Purnima Sah
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Amol Kirtikar arrives at ED office for questioning in connection with the Khichdi Covid scam, in Mumbai on Monday.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Amol Kirtikar arrives at ED office for questioning in connection with the Khichdi Covid scam, in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai North-West constituency candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Amol Kirtikar, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 8 hours on Monday in connection with the ‘khichdi scam’.

The ED had summoned Mr. Kirtikar for the alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi by the BMC during the COVID-19 pandemic. He appeared before the agency around 11.30 a.m. and left the ED office after 7.30 p.m.

Before heading to the ED office in the morning, he told The Hindu, “The ED has summoned me today. I will cooperate with the agency as I have not done anything wrong. So I have nothing to worry about. It is uncertain and I do not know whether I will return home today. I am prepared for anything that happens.” 

As Mr. Kirtikar stepped inside the ED office, his supporters gathered in large number outside and raised slogans against the enquiry.

After coming out of the ED office at 7.30 p.m., Mr. Kirtikar heaved a sigh of relief as he is going back home after the interrogation. “Since I am honest and not committed any crime, I genuinely had nothing to worry about. Of course, I was tense and stressed in the morning, which is normal for any human being to feel so. Not every person who is summoned by the law and enforcement is a criminal.”

Sanjay Raut is kingpin of ‘khichdi’ scam in Maharashtra, alleges Sanjay Nirupam

“At the ED office, I was asked to produce certain documents and I submitted them all. I totally cooperated with the investigation agency, answered to every question and they seemed satisfied with my response. They said if needed, they will call me again. There was a tea break and lunch break during the interrogation of 8.5 hours. I am extremely happy that I am going back home and will be with my family for Gudi Padwa tomorrow,” Mr. Kirtikar said. 

On Sanjay Nirupam’s allegations against him and Sanjay Raut, Mr. Kirtikar said he did not want to speak anything against him as he respected him from his heart. “He is a senior leader, what can I say about his remarks. He has been accusing me for a long time. I am just doing my job and do not want to be affected by others’ [Mr. Nirupam’s] harsh remarks against me.”

Mr. Kirtikar had skipped the first summons served to him the same day (March 27) his party announced him as its candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He had sought some time through his lawyer and the ED had summoned him on April 8.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / investigation / fraud / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.