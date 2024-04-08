GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Sanjay Raut is kingpin of ‘khichdi’ scam in Maharashtra, alleges Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam, former Congress leader, demands the arrest of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut

April 08, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut is the ‘kingpin’ of the ‘khichdi scam’ in Maharashtra.

“When I started working on this scam, I came to know that the ‘kingpin’ in this whole scam is Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut who has taken money in the name of his daughter, brother and partner. He has taken bribes through cheques in the name of his daughter Vidhita Sanjay Raut, who is innocent and unaware of the entire scam,” Mr. Nirupam said.

‘Khichdi’ scam | ED attaches properties of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan

“The entire scam is done under ‘Sahyadri Refreshment’, the company that was given ₹6 crore contract to distribute khichdi packets and Sanjay Raut’s relatives took ₹1 cr commission,” Mr. Nirupam added.

Mr. Nirupam said that action must also be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and the party’s candidate from North-West Mumbai Amol G. Kirtikar, who was recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate his alleged involvement in the ‘khichdi scam’.

Mr. Nirupam demanded the arrest of Mr. Raut, saying that his party had snatched food from the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ED has all the documents, I don’t need to submit anything. Before becoming a politician, I was a journalist. I have investigated into the matter and acquired enough evidence to prove the case.” he added.

Related Topics

Mumbai / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.