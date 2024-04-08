Sanjay Raut is kingpin of ‘khichdi’ scam in Maharashtra, alleges Sanjay Nirupam

April 08, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut is the ‘kingpin’ of the ‘khichdi scam’ in Maharashtra.

“When I started working on this scam, I came to know that the ‘kingpin’ in this whole scam is Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut who has taken money in the name of his daughter, brother and partner. He has taken bribes through cheques in the name of his daughter Vidhita Sanjay Raut, who is innocent and unaware of the entire scam,” Mr. Nirupam said.

“The entire scam is done under ‘Sahyadri Refreshment’, the company that was given ₹6 crore contract to distribute khichdi packets and Sanjay Raut’s relatives took ₹1 cr commission,” Mr. Nirupam added.

Mr. Nirupam said that action must also be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and the party’s candidate from North-West Mumbai Amol G. Kirtikar, who was recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate his alleged involvement in the ‘khichdi scam’.

Mr. Nirupam demanded the arrest of Mr. Raut, saying that his party had snatched food from the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ED has all the documents, I don’t need to submit anything. Before becoming a politician, I was a journalist. I have investigated into the matter and acquired enough evidence to prove the case.” he added.