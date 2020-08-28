Maharashtra Cong. alleges BJP ‘angle’ to Sushant death case

Sawant questioned whether this was the reason why BJP leaders wanted to handover the probe in the case from the Mumbai police to the CBI.

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had links to the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case which need to be probed.

State Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant released photos of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Sandip Singh, producer of the biopic PM Narendra Modi, who is allegedly a part of drug cartel involved in the death of the actor.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Actress Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court, seeks transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai

“There is a definite BJP angle to it. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) will investigate the producer of PM Modi’s biopic in drug dealing. This is very serious,” he said. Mr. Sawant questioned whether this was the reason why BJP leaders wanted to handover the probe in the case from the Mumbai police to the CBI.

“When there are several top producers in Bollywood, why was Sandeep Singh chosen to helm the project?” he asked, and added that the Chief Minister and State’s Home Minister should “probe the nexus between Bollywood, drugs and the BJP”.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case | ED summons Goa businessman, NCB gathers details

“The links between the BJP and Bollywood are well-known. Was the demand for the CBI [probe] pursued to save somebody? The Maharashtra government should probe this angle,” Mr. Sawant said.

He cited the example of Vijay Gutte, producer of the film Accidental Prime Minister. “The film tried to defame former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Gutte was also embroiled in a criminal case,” he said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Rhea Chakraborty appears before CBI

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye rubbished Mr. Sawant’s demand and posted a link to a 2015 article which said that Smita Thackeray, daughter-in-law of late Bal Thackeray, was planning to produce a biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo in association with Sandeep Singh.

“Do your home work. Will you find a link in this too?” Mr. Upadhye asked.

On Thursday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam had alleged a Bollywood-drugs nexus and even demanded a discussion on the topic in the State assembly.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has registered a case after it came to light during the probe that Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide, allegedly used to deal in banned substances.