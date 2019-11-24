Maharashtra case: SC issues notices to Centre, State govt, CM Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.
A Bench of Justices N.V. Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also isused notices to Mr. Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The Bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce letters of the Governor tomorrow at 10.30 a.m. for passing orders.
