We are together and we will remain together, say Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray at joint press meet

After NCP leader Ajit Pawar defected from the party and became the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, party chief Sharad Pawar said it would be hard for the BJP government to prove majority in a floor test. "We are together and we remain together with Shiv Sena from here," the senior Pawar said addressing a joint press meet with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at Y.B. Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

Echoing Mr. Pawar, Mr. Thackeray said, "this is shameful what is happening in the name of democracy." Hitting out at the BJP for "splitting a party," Mr. Thackeray dared his former ally to try these tactics with the Shiv Sena.

Mr. Pawar claimed Ajit Pawar did not have the support of adequate MLAs."Ajit Pawar took the two lists of MLAs from party office claiming those were support letters. Those signs were for party's internal programme," he said.

Rajendra Shingne, the NCP MLA who was present at the early-morning swearing-in ceremony, where BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State, claimed he was not aware of the developments.

"We were called at Dhananjay Munde bungalow by Ajit Pawar today morning. We were asked to come with him to Raj Bhavan and the swearing-in ceremony started. We were hurt. I have no intention to betray Sharad Pawar," Mr. Shingne said. NCP MLAs Sandeep Kshirsagar and Sunil Bhusara too said they were with Mr. Sharad Pawar.