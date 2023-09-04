HamberMenu
Looking forward to India trip, disappointed Xi not attending G20 summit: President Biden

In its capacity as the current President of G20, India is hosting the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

September 04, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - Washington

PTI
U.S. President Joe Biden said that he is looking forward to his trip to India this week to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi. | file photo

U.S. President Joe Biden said that he is looking forward to his trip to India this week to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi. | file photo | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that he is looking forward to his trip to India this week but is disappointed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Mr. Biden will travel to India on September 7 to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 on the sidelines of the historic meeting, the White House announced on Friday.

In its capacity as the current President of G20, India is hosting the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Ahead of his trip, reporters asked Mr. Biden on Sunday whether he was looking forward to his visits to India and Vietnam.

“Yes, I am," Mr. Biden replied.

He expressed his disappointment over President Xi of China not attending the summit in New Delhi.

"I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him," Mr. Biden said in response to a question.

Mr. Biden, along with more than two dozen world leaders, is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi that is being hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

According to recent media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi are not likely to attend the summit.

India is awaiting a written confirmation from China on President Xi's participation in the G20 Leaders Summit, Muktesh Pardeshi, Special Secretary for G20, said on Friday.

"We have seen some reports in the newspapers. But, we go by written confirmation. And we have not seen (a written confirmation). Unless we see that I am not in a position to say either way," Mr. Pardeshi told PTI when asked about reports of Xi skipping the G20 meeting and deputing Prime Minister Li Qiang for the event.

Premier Li is likely to travel to India after attending the East Asia summit in Jakarta. In 2021, Chinese President Xi did not travel to Italy to participate in the G20 summit due to China's COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr. Pardeshi said the participation of world leaders in summits such as the G20 is usually conveyed through a diplomatic note.

"I think that is awaited...We have received most of the other confirmations," he said on Mr. Xi's participation.

U.S. President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among the G20 leaders who have already confirmed their participation in the summit.

Mr. Modi will hand over the baton of the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula on September 10.

Brazil will formally assume the G20 Presidency on December 1. The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

