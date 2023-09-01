HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security in place for G20 Summit; CAPF, NSG assisting in arrangements: Delhi Police

India will host the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping.

September 01, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Flags of the countries participating in the upcoming G20 Summit put up at the entrance gate Gandhi Darshan Museum, in New Delhi, on September 1, 2023.

Flags of the countries participating in the upcoming G20 Summit put up at the entrance gate Gandhi Darshan Museum, in New Delhi, on September 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the G20 Summit to ensure no infiltration, terror act or sabotage takes place, officials said on Friday.

They also said that the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the National Security Guard (NSG) are assisting the Delhi Police in the arrangements.

At a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police, Security, Madhup Tiwari said a special commissioner of police-rank officer will be commanding the security at the big venues.

"At the hotels, a DCP-rank officer will serve as camp commander. The rest of Delhi will be on high alert," he added.

Tiwari said that more than half of Delhi Police will be involved in providing security for the summit. He asserted that arrangements have been made to ensure that the common people are not inconvenienced.

India will host the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping.

Related Topics

G-20 New Delhi 2023 / G20 / security measures

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.