HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Help us make G20 summit a success: PM Modi urges Delhiites

PM Modi sought forgiveness from people in advance for the inconvenience they might have to face due to the arrangements for the G20 Summit

August 27, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged that the residents of Delhi might face inconvenience as traffic rules will be changed. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged that the residents of Delhi might face inconvenience as traffic rules will be changed. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face due to the presence of several world leaders here next month.

The summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of States and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Addressing a public reception at the airport here on his return from a two-nation visit, Mr. Modi also sought forgiveness from people in advance for the inconvenience they might have to face due to the arrangements for the G20 Summit.

"The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit," said Mr. Modi, who returned from a visit to South Africa and Greece after a brief stopover in Bengaluru where he visited ISRO to congratulate scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

He acknowledged that the residents of Delhi might face inconvenience as traffic rules will be changed.

"From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconvenience, and I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," the Prime Minister said.

"The residents of Delhi have got a greater responsibility for the G20. You have the responsibility to ensure that the national tricolour continues to fly high with pride," he said.

Related Topics

G20 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.