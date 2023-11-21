Lok Sabha Privileges Committee summons Danish Ali, Ramesh Bidhuri over remarks row

November 21, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Lok Sabha Privileges Committee will hear Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who had moved a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri for using communal slur against him during a debate on Chandrayaan-III Mission in the house on December 7.

Mr. Bidhuri, who had cited engagements in order to skip the last meeting, has be called in to depose before the the Committee.

Indicating that the Committee will probe not only Mr. Bidhuri’s conduct but also that of Mr. Ali, the agenda notified on the Lok Sabha website says that it will be considering complaints against both. A bunch of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc parliamentarians had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding immediate action against Mr. Bidhuri, whose abusive remarks were caught on camera. While the BJP MPs have lodged complaint against Mr. Ali for allegedly making provocative comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.