Objectionable remarks row: Ramesh Bidhuri skips appearing before Privileges Committee

According to sources, Mr. Bhudiri is busy in campaigning for BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan where the he has been made in-charge of Tonk district.

October 10, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Pary’s Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri, who was scheduled to appear before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in connection with his controversial remarks against BSP’s Danish Ali, excused himself from the appearance citing prior engagements, sources said.

Mr. Bidhuri is busy in campaigning for the party in poll-bound Rajasthan where the BJP has made him in-charge of Tonk district, which has four assembly seats.

Assembly polls are due in the State on November 23.

Danish Ali’s ‘incitement’

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha had asked Mr. Bidhuri for "oral evidence" in relation to complaints received from several MPs against him and BSP MP Ali for "alleged improper conduct during the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in the House".

While several opposition MPs had demanded action against Mr. Bidhuri, some BJP members said Ali "incited" him and also made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A member from Gujjar community, Mr. Bidhuri has been drafted in by the BJP for poll work in Tonk, where it is present in a large number.

