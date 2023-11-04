HamberMenu
Legislature can enact fresh law to cure deficiency in judgment, cannot directly overrule it: CJI Chandrachud

Justice Chandrachud said judges don't think about how the society would respond when they decide cases and that is the difference between the elected arm of the government and the judiciary.

November 04, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

File picture of Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday said the legislature can enact a fresh law to cure a deficiency in a judgment but it cannot directly overrule it.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Justice Chandrachud said judges don't think about how the society would respond when they decide cases and that is the difference between the elected arm of the government and the judiciary.

"There is a dividing line between what the legislature can do, and what the legislature can't do when there is a judgment of the court. If a judgment decides a particular issue and it points out a deficiency in law, it is always open for the legislature to enact a fresh law to cure the deficiency," the CJI said.

"What the legislature cannot do is to say that we think the judgment is wrong and therefore we overrule the judgment. The judgment of a court cannot be directly overruled by the legislature," the CJI said.

He also said judges are guided by constitutional morality and not public morality while adjudicating cases.

"We have disposed of at least 72,000 cases this year and there's still a month and a half to go," Justice Chandrachud said.

Contending that there are structural barriers in the entry-level of the judicial system, he said more women will enter the judiciary if there is a level-playing field.

"We need to redefine merit in an inclusive sense. If you open a level playing field for entry, you will have more women in the judiciary," he said.

The CJI also extended best wishes to the Indian men's cricket team for the World Cup and said they inspire him.

