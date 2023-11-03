HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CJI Chandrachud says lawyers should not seek adjournments unless it is ‘very, very necessary’

This is not atareekh-pe-tareekh’ court, says D.Y. Chandrachud and seeks ‘moral cooperation’ of lawyers

November 03, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the court received 178 adjournment slips on November 3 alone. File

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the court received 178 adjournment slips on November 3 alone. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court received 3,688 requests for adjournment from lawyers between September 1 and November 3 as soon as the cases were listed for hearing, compelling Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to announce in open courtroom on Friday that he does not head a ‘tareekh-pe-tareekh court’.

The Chief Justice said the adjournment slips were circulated the moment the cases were listed following urgent mentioning by lawyers for early hearing.

Fresh cases are listed and heard on Mondays and Fridays, which are coined ‘miscellaneous days’, every week. The Chief Justice said an average of 154 adjournment letters were circulated every one of these two days since September.

The CJI said the court received 178 adjournment slips on November 3 alone.

The adjournment requests defeated the very purpose of the court expediting the filing and listing processes of cases, the top judge observed. The Chief Justice sought the “moral cooperation” of the lawyers.

The Chief Justice said an average of 59 cases were mentioned everyday by lawyers for early hearing between September 1 and November 3. The CJI said 2,361 cases were mentioned for early hearing from September 1.

“Cases are mentioned but adjourned the moment they come up for hearing… This presents a picture where matters are listed at an expedited rate… Matters are mentioned to be listed early, and on the contrary, adjournments are sought,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

The CJI said lawyers should not seek adjournment unless it was “very, very necessary”.

“I do not want this to become a ‘tareekh-pe-tareekh’ court. We ultimately hold this court in trust for the citizens. How do we justify that 3,688 matters were adjourned in two months as soon as they got listed,” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked.

Related Topics

Judiciary / judiciary (system of justice) / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.