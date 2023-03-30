Lalit Modi says he will take Rahul Gandhi to court in U.K.

March 30, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - Mumbai

IPL founder and ex-chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday in a series of acerbic tweets lashed out at Rahul Gandhi stating that he will take the Congress leader to court in the United Kingdom over allegations made by the "bag men" of the disqualified MP that he is a "fugitive of justice".

Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat district court on March 23 and sentenced to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

i see just about every Tom dick and gandhi associates again and again saying i ama fugitive of justice. why ?How?and when was i to date ever convicted of same. unlike #Papu aka @RahulGandhi now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all oposition leaders have nothing… — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 30, 2023

In a series of tweets, Lalit Modi wrote that the opposition leaders are "either ill-informed or just vendetta prone" and he looks forward to Rahul Gandhi making a "complete fool of himself" in court.

Mr. Modi denied allegations of being “fugitive of justice” and has “decided to take Rahul Gandhi... to court in U.K”.

In another tweet he tagged "mrkamalnath" and wrote, "I can send addresses and photos etc. lets not fool the people of india who are the real crooks. Gandhi family have made it as if they the entitled ones to rule our country. Yes, I will return as soon as u pass stringent liable laws."

He went on to add that he “created the greatest sporting event in this world that has generated close to $100 billion, and that his family, since the 1950s, has done more for the country than anyone can imagine.

Meanwhile the IPL 2023 tournament is set to begin on March 31 with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

After Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, the Congress MP was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The BJP and Congress have been trading charges against each other stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that Rahul Gandhi was "deliberately disqualified".