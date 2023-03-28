When and where to watch IPL 2023 online in India

March 28, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 31, 2023, with the annual tournament returning to its home and away format for teams after 4 years. This will be the 16th season of the domestic T20 league.

The opening game between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings will start at 7.30 p.m. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final on May 28.

Last year, the BCCI sold the media rights to Star India for television and the Viacom 18 group for the digital rights for the 2023-27 cycle. The board fetched a whopping ₹48,390 in the sale of the media rights.

How to watch IPL 2023 on TV?

IPL 2023 matches will continue to be broadcast on the Star Sports channels, like for the previous editions. Matches will be broadcast in SD and HD, in English and the regional language.

How to stream IPL 2023 online?

The 2023 IPL matches will be streamed for free on the JioCinema app, just like the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Jio also announced that the matches can be watched in 4k resolution, and will be available in 12 languages across India.

The matches can be streamed on the app on mobiles, tablets and laptops.

How to watch IPL 2023 on laptop/PC

For viewers who use laptops or PCs, the matches will be streamed on the JioCinema website for free.

Match timings

The league stage matches will be played at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. All playoff games will begin at 7.30 p.m.

What’s new this season?

Among other new introductions this season, teams will now be allowed to announce the Playing XI after the toss.

There is also the introduction of the ‘Impact Player’, in which each team will name 4 substitutes and will be allowed to use one during the game.

Moreover, teams can also appeal wides and no-balls using the Decision Review System.