Kolkata Police to speak to witnesses in woman's complaint against Governor Ananda Bose; seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan on May 3 lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging sexual molestation by the Bengal Governor in the Raj Bhavan

May 04, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kolkata Police inquiry team constituted to investigate a woman employee’s allegation of sexual molestation by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, will speak to the witnesses over the next few days, a senior officer said on May 4.

The investigators, she said have already requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage.

BJP should answer allegations of harassment against Governor: CM Mamata Banerjee

“We have formed an inquiry team which will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days in this matter. We have also requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, in case they are available,” the officer said on May 4.

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan on May 3 lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging sexual molestation by the Bengal Governor in the Raj Bhavan.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his term in office.

Incidentally, the Raj Bhavan has issued a statement saying that Mr. Bose has ordered a ban on the entry of cops to the Raj Bhavan “in the guise of conducting unauthorised, illegitimate, sham and motivated investigations to placate political bosses during the election”.

