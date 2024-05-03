GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP should answer allegations of harassment against Governor: CM Mamata Banerjee

“Before talking about Sandeshkhali, the BJP must answer why the Governor did this to a woman working at Raj Bhavan,” says Ms. Banerjee

May 03, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The tears of the woman who levelled allegations of sexual assault against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose were heart-breaking, the State’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on May 3.

“Yesterday, a young woman who worked at Raj Bhavan came out and spoke against the Governor’s harassment... Yesterday, the tears of the woman broke my heart,” the Chief Minister said at an election rally, adding that she has seen the woman’s video testimony.

“Before talking about Sandeshkhali, BJP must answer why the Governor did this to a woman working at Raj Bhavan,” she said.

Harassment at odd hours

The Trinamool Congress wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Thursday night, did not speak a word on the issue. “The woman cried and walked out saying she was too scared to work at Raj Bhavan anymore. She said that she was called at odd hours and was subjected to harassment,” the Chief Minister said.

A woman contractual employee at Raj Bhawan on Thursday had filed a written complaint with the Kolkata Police, alleging harassment by the Governor. Article 361 of the Constitution grants immunity to the Governor against any criminal proceedings.

‘Absurd drama’

On Friday, the Governor dubbed the charges as “absurd drama” which he said would not deter his “determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence”.

“I welcome all the generous allegations and the frequent innuendoes passed on me by some political forces. I understand, my friends, there is more in the offing. But one thing is clear, none of the absurd drama is going to deter me from my determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence.” he said in a recorded statement released by Raj Bhavan,

‘Sinister plot’

Dr. Bose, who was appointed Governor of West Bengal in November 2022, claimed that character assassination is the last resort of a “failing malevolence”. “A more sinister plot has been hatched in the Raj Bhavan,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Governor has banned the entry of State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya to Raj Bhawan; she targeted the Governor over the allegations of sexual harassment.

Senior TMC leader and Minister Shashi Panja on Friday said that the party has no agenda and no role behind this. She also questioned how the Governor could stop the entry of the Minister to Raj Bhawan.

