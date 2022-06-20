Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma skips appearance before police station in Kolkata
The sacked BJP spokesperson’s comments, made during a TV debate, had sparked violent agitations in several parts of the country
Sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma skipped her appearance on June 20 before Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata, which had sent her a notice on the basis of an FIR filed by a local resident over her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an officer her said.
Ms. Sharma sent an email to the police station expressing her inability to appear before it on June 20, the police officer stated.
Ms. Sharma’s comments, made during a TV debate, had sparked violent agitations in several parts of the country.
Protests had turned violent in West Bengal on May 26, with demonstrators blocking roads, vandalising public property and torching vehicles in Howrah district.
A complaint was filed before the Narkeldanga police station by a local resident claiming that her comments had caused unrest.
