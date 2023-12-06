HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild tusker Padayappa enters habitations in Munnar again

December 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Wild elephants near a parked car at Chokkanad, near Munnar, on Monday evening.

Wild elephants near a parked car at Chokkanad, near Munnar, on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After an interval, a wild tusker locally known as Padayappa has entered human habitations in Munnar again.

According to local people, the tusker entered Workshop Club at Old Munnar on Monday night. The tusker had reached the habitations in Munnar nearly two weeks ago. It attacked a ration shop at Lakkad Bazaar, near Devikulam, on November 23.

After that, the animal had retreated and returned to Chokkanad Estate, near Munnar town, on Monday night.

Local people said a herd of about ten wild elephants was camping near Chokkanad Estate under Kanan Devan Tea Plantations.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said a Rapid Response Team of the Forest department was monitoring the herd.

The elephant herd surrounded a parked car near the estate on Monday evening. Wildlife photographer Hadlee Renjith and his two friends reached the area to take photos of the herd. They parked the vehicle near the plantation and moved to take pictures. The wild elephants did not attack the vehicle.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.