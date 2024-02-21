February 21, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav would be visiting Wayanad in Kerala to review the man-animal conflict situation in the region.

On his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on February 21 enroute to Wayanad, Mr. Yadav said, “The situation in Wayanad region is grave. A man named Ajeesh was trampled to death by an elephant Kerala recently. We came to know that there is an animal-human conflict, especially in Wayanad, and the border region of Bandipur (in Karnataka) and Wayanad. I have called senior scientists from Wildlife Institute of India (WII), along with officials from the Union Environment Ministry and the State Government. We will be visiting the region to meet the people, the victims and their families, and review the situation.”

He promised to ensure that the relief reaches the victims and their family members at the earliest.

“Central Government has been issuing advisories, along with release of funds. We should be sympathetic towards the animals. We have been giving advisories to State Governments to use technology. I was told that the elephant was radio-collared, but I want to see whether there was any lapse. We will make sure that the compensation provided by the Central Government reaches the victims,” he said.