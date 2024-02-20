GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP objects to payment of compensation to Wayanad elephant attack victim in Kerala by Karnataka government

An official release by the Forest Department had explained that the decision to pay compensation to Ajeesh, who died in the elephant attack in Wayanad, had been taken in view of a request from the elected representatives and the government of Kerala

February 20, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets family members of Ajeesh, who was killed in an elephant attack, in Wayanad in Kerala, on February 18, 2024. Rahul Gandhi is the MP from Wayanad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets family members of Ajeesh, who was killed in an elephant attack, in Wayanad in Kerala, on February 18, 2024. Rahul Gandhi is the MP from Wayanad.

 

Karnataka government announcing compensation of ₹15 lakh to the family of a person from Wayanad in Kerala, who died following an attack by an elephant from the State, has now triggered a controversy. Opposition BJP questioned the rationale behind the move and released a letter to show that it was done at the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

An official release by the Forest Department had explained that the decision to pay compensation to Ajeesh, who died in the elephant attack in Wayanad, had been taken in view of a request from the elected representatives and the government of Kerala.

On social media platform X, BJP Karnataka unit president B. Y. Vijayendra posted a letter by Karnataka Forest Minister to Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Kerala. In the letter, the Minister informs that he has released compensation, as per the advise of AICC general secretary Rahul Gandhi, after taking consent from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 

“The Karnataka government’s outrageous misuse of Karnataka taxpayers’ funds to curry favour with Rahul Gandhi is utterly disgraceful,” he said. Amidst ‘crippling drought’, the Congress government ‘shamelessly prioritises pleasing Rahul Gandhi’ over addressing the State’s urgent needs.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and and his cohorts must be held accountable for unethically looting Karnataka taxpayers’ money & State treasury to cater to Congress High Command’s greed,” he posted on X. 

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok said, “Is Karnataka the personal property of the Congress to release funds from Kannadigas’ tax to Kerala victim as per the advise of Kerala MPs Rahul Gandhi and K. C. Venugopal?”

Karnataka / Kerala / wildlife

