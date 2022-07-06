Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on July 6, Wednesday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Kerala Assembly session: Opposition to demand the resignation of Culture Minister Saji Cherian in the wake of his remarks against the Constitution. An attention motion has been called on human trafficking and the activities of fake recruiting agencies in the state. Ministers for Public Works, Ports and Tourism will reply to discussion on demands for grants in the budget, followed by voting.
- Bail petition by Monson Mavunkal, fake antiquity dealer, in a POCSO case to come up before the High Court.
- Appeal against the bail granted to former MLA P. C. George in a case of sexual assault filed by the prime accused in the solar scam to come up for hearing in the High Court.
- Various women's organisations including the Women in Cinema Collective, and social outfits such as the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad are organising an event at Kozhikode Town today in support of the survivor in the actor assault case.
- CPI(M) Central Committee member Elamaram Karim to address LDF rally in protest against the "unholy alliance" of UDF and BJP.
