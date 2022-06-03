Actor assault case | Kerala HC grants time till July 15 to complete further probe

Special Correspondent June 03, 2022 11:37 IST

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. File. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Kerala High Court granted the crime branch more time to complete the further investigation into the actor sexual assault case in which actor Dileep is an accused. Justice Kauser Edappagath while allowing a petition filed by the crime branch granted it time till July 15 to complete the further investigation. The crime branch is now conducting a further investigation into the conspiracy allegedly hatched by actor Dileep and others to murder the investigation officers in the case. Also Read Survivor in actor assault case meets Kerala CM The crime branch approached the High Court seeking more time as the time earlier granted by it had ended on May 31. In its petition, the crime branch said that it needs more time to complete the further investigation as it had come across new evidence and the veracity of the same had to be ascertained by subjecting them to forensic examination. The woman actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and released on bail after being in jail for 85 days. Dileep was charged with hatching a conspiracy to abduct and sexually assault the actor.



