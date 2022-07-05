Saji Cherian’s remark on Constitution sparks a row

Congress and BJP demand his resignation, Governor says he monitoring the situation

In what is arguably the gravest accusation against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in a controversy-ridden month, various television channels aired a possibly edited and seemingly damning video clip of Culture Minister Saji Cherian speaking “disparagingly” about the Constitution.

So far, the reporting indicated that Mr. Cherian had allegedly termed the Constitution “British crafted and anti-working class”.

The controversial remark at a CPI(M) programme at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta has stirred up a political storm in Kerala.

Protests break out

The Congress and the BJP have demanded Mr. Cherian’s resignation. Congress workers marched to his office in Alappuzha. Bharatiya Janatha Yuva Morcha workers burned Mr. Cherian in effigy in front of the Secretariat.

A BJP delegation led by former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and pressed the party's case for expelling Mr. Cherian from the Cabinet.

Mr. Khan later told mediapersons that Raj Bhavan was monitoring the situation. He said the Chief Minister was cognisant of the development.

Both the Congress and the BJP have warned that they would agitate against the government until Mr. Cherian quits office.

Support for Cherian

However, the government dug its heels in on the issue. Mr. Cherian told the Assembly that the media had misinterpreted his words. His speech was not broadcast in its entirety. ‘I had only remarked that social justice remained a distant dream for most Indians despite 75 years of Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms,” he said.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby said Mr. Cherian had dwelt on the current political situation wherein right wing forces were chipping away at the secular and democratic foundations of the Constitution.

The controversial remark could be of significant legal and political consequence to Mr. Cherian.

Some sensed a faint echo in the current furore of the stormy political controversy that caused Kerala Congress leader and former Minister R. Balakrishna Pillai’s resignation from the Congress government in 1985.

A court had interpreted Pillai’s remark that the federation had failed Kerala and the State should adopt a “Punjab model” agitation as brazenly secessionist and sentenced him to eight months in prison.

Satheesan’s charge

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Pillai’s remarks were tame compared to Mr. Cherian’s. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should demand his resignation or face public wrath, he said.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said Mr. Cherian had denigrated the Constitution’s architect B. R. Ambedkar by insinuating that the founding father had parrotted British colonialists.

BJP State president K. Surendran said Mr. Cherian’s words were tantamount to treason. He has penned a letter to Raj Bhavan demanding the latter’s dismissal.