  1. Opposition candidate for the presidential elections Yashwant Sinha to campaign among legislators in Kerala. He will also address a Meet the Press programme organised by Kerala Union of Working Journalists in the evening.
  2. The Ernakulam Sessions Court will consider a petition filed by UAE gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh seeking protection by a Central Government agency.
  3. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider an anticipatory bail petition filed by Sai Shankar, IT expert who had allegedly assisted actor Dileep to delete data from phones in a cheating case.
  4. Workshop on UNDP-assisted India High Range Mountain Landscape project to be held today. Minister for Local Self Government M. V. Govindan to inaugurate.