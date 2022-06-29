Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments from Kerala on June 29, Wednesday
Here are the top developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Opposition candidate for the presidential elections Yashwant Sinha to campaign among legislators in Kerala. He will also address a Meet the Press programme organised by Kerala Union of Working Journalists in the evening.
- The Ernakulam Sessions Court will consider a petition filed by UAE gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh seeking protection by a Central Government agency.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to consider an anticipatory bail petition filed by Sai Shankar, IT expert who had allegedly assisted actor Dileep to delete data from phones in a cheating case.
- Workshop on UNDP-assisted India High Range Mountain Landscape project to be held today. Minister for Local Self Government M. V. Govindan to inaugurate.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.