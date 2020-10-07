ED charge-sheets Swapna, two others

Accused says CM knew of her appointment in Space Park

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which filed a chargesheet against Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and P.S. Sarith, the accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, in a trial court here under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, plans to extensively probe the role of M. Sivasankar, the former secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister in the whole episode.

The agency said the role of Mr. Sivasankar, who was a key person in the present government, in the entire episode of crime had to be thoroughly investigated and he and other accused had to be confronted with the mirror image of the electronic evidences.

The agency had also confronted him with some of his whatsoever messages, which it retrieved. The investigations revealed that Swapna had earned lucrative profits from the smuggling and the proceeds of the crime so derived was kept in the bank locker in the form of gold and cash, the charge sheet said.

Swapna’s statement

In her statements to the ED, according to the charge sheet, Swapna said she was selected to Space Park project as she was close to Mr. Sivasankar and her appointment in the Space Park was with the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

She further gave statements that she officially met Mr. Sivasankar around eight times but met him unofficially many times. She said she met Mr. Sivasankar five to six times in the presence of the Chief Minister. She also gave the statement that the Chief Minister knew her as the Secretary to the Consular General.

She said it was Mr. Sivasankar who told her about Space Park project and asked her to meet Jayasankar, the Managing Director of the Kerala State Information Technicality Infrastructure Limited, under which the project was implemented, and Santhosh, the Special Officer, to discuss about the job.

Swapna further stated that Mr. Sivasankar told her that “he would discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and do the needful and thereafter she got a call from Mr. Santhosh.”

Commission

She also gave a statement to the ED that she got commission by executing deals between the UAE Consulate and UAFX Solutions Private Limited, Forth Force, Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures and for the project for renovation of 150 homes in Kerala during the 2018 floods.

Though Swapna claimed to have obtained significant amount as commission, she could not provide any evidence to substantiate her claim, the chargesheet noted.

The ED stated that the investigations carried out under the Act and the evidences gathered so far had clearly established that the accused committed the offence of money laundering and were liable to be prosecuted and punished.