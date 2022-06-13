Swapna Suresh seeks protection by Central forces

Says she lost trust in Kerala government

Swapna Suresh, the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, has sought protection by a Central agency after stating that she lost trust in the Kerala government.

Moving the petition before the District and Sessions Judge on Monday, her counsel B.N. Shiv Shanker complained that she was pressured to compromise with the Chief Minister after she revealed the names of some persons whom she had included in the statements made before a magistrate. She complained that the powers that be threatened to arrest and file cases against her friend and lawyer by wantonly misusing the State machinery.

The petitioner complained that an officer and a legal team were put in charge of silencing her as well as her lawyer. A posse of policemen was posted in front of her residence as part of surveillance. She also complained that the team was using surveillance gadgets to violate her privacy and her right to liberty.

According to her, M. R. Ajith Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), acted as an agent of those in power and made 36 calls to Shaj Kiran, a former mediaperson, after her statement to the magistrate. Later, the government shunted the police officer out of his post in the Vigilance department, she stated before the court.

Her counsel accused the investigation agencies of acting hand in glove with the State government.

Vinu Raj, the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stated that Swapna, who is an accused in the case, cannot make suggestions to the investigation agencies regarding the course of the investigation. The statement given by the accused needs to be compared with the earlier ones to find out whether she had revealed any new information. It has to be found out whether the copy of the statement given to another agency in another case could be obtained, he submitted.

On the plea for security by a Central agency, the counsel stated that the Centre may consider such a proposal if directed by a court. Usually, the Central forces arrive in a battalion, and elaborate arrangements, including the facilities for parading, need to be arranged for them, he stated.

The court posted the case for June 16 for the ED to file a statement.