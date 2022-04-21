Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 21, Thursday

Special Court to hear Crime Branch plea seeking cancellation of actor Dileep's bail in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.

The Special Court trying the 2017 actor abduction and rape case in Kochi will hear the Crime Branch plea seeking cancellation of actor Dileep's bail on the charge of tampering with evidence and attempting to influence prosecution witnesses. The Crime Branch is currently investigating the actor and his kin on suspicion of plotting the murder of police officers who had named him as accused in the 2017 crime.

Panel to submit report on PSU revamp

A three-member panel that examined the proposal to grant financial and functional autonomy to State-owned Public Sector Units (PSUs) will submit its report to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve today. The panel's recommendations would have a bearing on the government's plan to revamp the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB). It will also guide the administration's master plan for modernising 41 PSUs in the State to render them globally competitive and economically viable.

KCHR to sign MOU

Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR) will sign an MoU with Leiden University and the National Archives of Netherlands on the Cosmos Malabaricus project to trace Kerala history using 18-century Dutch documents.

Distribution of title deeds

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the taluk level distribution of title deeds. The government plans to grant over 1000 title deeds to the programme's beneficiaries.

Opposition leader to inaugurate INTUC march

Leader of Opposition, V. D. Satheesan, will inaugurate the INTUC march to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) headquarters at Vydyuthi Bhavan. Various employee unions are striking against the KSEB management, demanding organisational freedom and rescinding trade union leaders' suspension.

