Sexual assault on client: Kerala High Court grants bail to former government pleader

March 22, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on March 22 (Friday) granted bail to P.G. Manu, former government pleader and an accused in a case relating to sexually assaulting his woman client.

Counsel for the petitioner pointed out that he has been in judicial custody since his arrest on January 31, 2024. As the investigation was over and final report filed, his continued detention was not necessary for the purpose of investigation.

Justice Sophy Thomas, while granting him bail, observed that the fact that the petitioner was a senior government pleader and he “sexually exploited a hapless woman” who approached him to settle a case in which she was the victim, was to be taken note of seriously.

The allegation was that, the petitioner, who was in a position to dominate the will of the victim, sexually exploited her and committed rape on her twice and sent obscene videos to her continuously. But considering the fact that the investigation was over and final report filed, the court was inclined to release him on bail, but on stringent conditions to ensure the safety and security of the survivor, the court said.

The bail conditions are that he should not enter the Chottanikkara police station except for reporting before the investigating officer till the trial is over and he should not leave Kerala without the permission of the court. He should report before the investigation officer on first Saturday of every month at 3 p.m. and should not contact the victim or her family members or harass them.