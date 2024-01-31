GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Kerala senior govt. pleader accused of raping client surrenders

He had been absconding since Chottanikkara police registered a case against him on November 29, 2023 based on a petition lodged by survivor

January 31, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The accused eventually surrendered after the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Kerala High Court and dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

The accused eventually surrendered after the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Kerala High Court and dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

P.G. Manu, former senior government pleader at the Kerala High Court and an accused in a case of raping his client, surrendered before the Puthencruz DySP in Ernakulam on January 31 (Wednesday) morning.

Subsequently, his arrest was recorded by the police and steps were being taken to produce him before the court.

He had been absconding since the Chottanikkara police registered the case against him on November 29, 2023 based on a petition lodged by the survivor.

ALSO READ
Sexual assault case: survivor’s mother petitions Chief Minister

The accused eventually surrendered after the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Kerala High Court and dismissed his anticipatory bail plea earlier this month. He was given 10 days’ time by the apex court to surrender before the police.

The Puthencruz DySP had also issued a lookout circular against him after the High Court gave him two extensions to surrender.

According to the petitioner, the accused raped her multiple times in October 2023. The petitioner also accused him of making harassing calls and sharing explicit photos and videos.

The accused was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Related Topics

Kerala / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.