HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCTIMST, KU sign agreement for academic tie-up

February 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and the Geology department of Kerala University (KU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaborations on Monday.

The institutions will collaborate in disciplinary areas including infectious disease epidemiology, environmental health, and geospatial tagging. Research funds will be obtained by proposing joint projects. The geospatial distribution of Moyamoya angiopathy is one of the projects that has been proposed under the agreement.

Kerala University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar and SCTIMST Director Sanjay Behari signed the MoU in the presence of Kerala University Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.