SCTIMST, KU sign agreement for academic tie-up

February 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and the Geology department of Kerala University (KU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaborations on Monday.

The institutions will collaborate in disciplinary areas including infectious disease epidemiology, environmental health, and geospatial tagging. Research funds will be obtained by proposing joint projects. The geospatial distribution of Moyamoya angiopathy is one of the projects that has been proposed under the agreement.

Kerala University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar and SCTIMST Director Sanjay Behari signed the MoU in the presence of Kerala University Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal.