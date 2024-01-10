Raphael Thattil is new Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church

January 10, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Raphael Thattil, bishop of Shamshabad in Telangana, has been elected Major Archbishop by the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church in place of former Major Archbishop and Cardinal George Alencherry who stepped down in early December 2023.

The announcement of the election was made by bishop Mathew Moolakkattt at a press conference at the Church headquarters at Mount St. Thomas near Kochi.

The synod, with 53 bishops having voting rights, began on January 8 (Monday). The voting to elect the new head for the nearly 5-million strong Oriental church in communion with Rome was completed on January 9 (Tuesday), said sources said.

According to convention, the name has to be formally approved by Rome before the announcement.

The election of the new head for the Church brings the curtains down on speculations that have been rife after Cardinal Alencherry quit citing reasons of advancing age and the new requirements of pastoral care.

‘Will walk and work together’

Bishop Thattil, 67, hails from Thrissur and is widely held in great regard.

He said that he has always borne in mind the kindness of Jesus to the masses as exemplified by the “multiplication of bread and fish.”

He said he will walk and work together and will depend on God’s guidance and cooperation from bishops, priests and laity to carry out his responsibilities. “Jesus is the head of the Church and all others are parts of the body,” he added.

He said the Major AAchbishop belongs to all and that God’s grace will guide him. He will, he said, strive for unity and looked forward to working together with the intercession of Mother Mary.

Task cut out

The new Major Archbishop has his task cut out and will have to tackle a strident opposition to synod-prescribed mass in the archdiocese of Ernakulam Angamaly, bring about possible liturgical uniformity and reconcile the warring factions.

He was ordained a priest in 1982 and assumed charge as bishop of Shamshabad in 2018.