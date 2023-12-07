HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cardinal George Alencherry steps down as Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church

Pope Francis has accepted Cardinal George Alencherry’s request for his stepping down considering his health condition and increasing requirements of pastoral care

December 07, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
Cardinal George Alencherry (file)

Cardinal George Alencherry (file) | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Cardinal George Alencherry has stepped down as Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church. Pope Francis accepted his request for his stepping down considering his health condition and increasing requirements of pastoral care, he said at a press conference here on December 7 (Thursday).

Along with Cardinal Alencherry, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam Angamaly Archbishop Andrews Thazhath’s request to step down too has been considered by the Pope.

Bishop Bosco Puthur, who retired as Melbourne bishop, will take charge as the administrator of the archdiocese until a new Major Archbishop is elected by the synod early next year.

Cardinal Alencherry said he was thankful to all who helped to “make his services easier in keeping with God’s plans.” He had taken charge as head of the Syro-Malabar Church on May 29, 2011.

He said he had requested the Pope to consider his stepping down on two occasions. The synod had not approved his request on the first occasion in 2022.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.