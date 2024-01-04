GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alencherry sends ‘Thank You’ letter, expresses regret for any failures

January 04, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop emeritus, in a letter titled ‘Thank You’ to the faithful on January 4 thanked everyone for their help and support during his ministry as the head of the Syro-Malabar Church.

During the entire course of his ministry, he said, he had tried to help the Church grow with focus on evangelisation, missionary efforts, revision of liturgical texts, and formation of candidates for priesthood.

He said in the letter: “I take this moment to express my gratitude to the Synod of Bishops, the faithful, especially priests, consecrated persons, lay leaders, all men and women, and the youth who have wholeheartedly collaborated with me in the mission of our Church. I also offer my gratitude to those who generously contributed their talents and resources during my term of service.”

“I acknowledge my shortcomings and express my regret for any failures, whether in words or actions, in fulfilling my responsibility as the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church and as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ernakulam and Angamaly,” he said.

