Protest over elephant trampling morning walker at Dhoni

60-year-old was part of eight-member group

PALAKKAD

A man was killed in an elephant attack during a morning walk at Dhoni, near here, on Friday, triggering a wave of protests over the attitude of the forest officials.

Sivaraman, 60, a native of Dhoni, was part of an eight-member group of elderly persons who hit the road around 5.30 a.m. for the daily walk. When an elephant from the nearby forest charged at them, the walkers ran for cover. However, Sivaraman was trampled by the elephant.

Protest

People turned angry as a forest official reportedly asked them why the victim had gone for an early morning walk when informed about the incident. The protesters under the banner of the CPI(M) picketed the Forest Divisional Office at Olavakode.

CPI(M) district committee member P.A. Gokuldas led the agitation demanding safety for people’s lives and shifting of wild elephants posing a threat to people by tranquilising them.

The protesters ended their agitation after discussions with Tahsildar T. Radhakrishnan, Revenue Divisional Officer Amritavalli, A. Prabhakaran, MLA, Divisional Forest Officer Sreenivas Khurra, and CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu.

Compensation

It was decided to give a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family. Mr. Prabhakaran said that ₹5 lakh would be given soon. It was also decided to drive away elephants from human inhabited areas into the forests.

Forest authorities also assured the protesters that they would examine the allegation of irresponsible behavior against a forest official when called up to inform about the incident. Fencing along the forest borders will be erected to prevent the elephants entering human habitats.

BJP workers also marched to the DFO office at Olavakode and blocked the Railway Colony road in protest against the elephant attack. BJP constituency president G. Sujit, panchayat committee president K.A. Sudhir, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Ajay led the agitation. the police removed the protesters.