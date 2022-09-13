Kerala

Probe begins into death of stray dogs in Moolakkulam

The Velloor police on Tuesday launched a probe into the death of several stray dogs, suspected to be due to poisoning, in Moolakkulam grama panchayat.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by an animal lover, the police booked a case under IPC Section 429 (mischief by killing or poisoning animals). As part of the investigation, the buried carcasses of the animals were exhumed and sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Several stray dogs were found dead in different locations in the Karikkode-Keezhoor region of the local body on Monday. The scope of the police investigation, however, includes the death of only four dogs, which also includes a pet dog owned by the complainant.

The mass killing of dogs had sparked widespread condemnation from several animal rights activists in the State.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2022 6:19:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/probe-begins-into-death-of-stray-dogs-in-moolakkulam/article65886270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY