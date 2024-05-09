Toughening the stance on the driving test conducted by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar on Thursday directed the officials concerned to hold the test at available grounds, including the test venues of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), schools and private properties, as part of resuming the stalled tests from Friday.

The test would be resumed in line with the revised format. According to a revised circular of the MVD, the test will be limited to 40 applicants per day under a Motor Vehicle Inspector.

The proposal of a road test first and then ground test would be implemented, while the test would be conducted on the ‘H’ track until the new track suggested in the revised test format was ready.

Considering the protest of driving school owners, the Minister directed the MVD officials to seek the protection of the police to ensure the smooth conduct of the test.

The Minister issued the directive at a meeting of senior MVD officials here on Thursday. The KSRTC had earlier identified 11 places where its land could be used for conducting the test.

A statement issued by the office of the Minister warned that those who were issued slots for the tests but stayed away from the test proceedings as part of an understanding with the school authorities would find it difficult to get revised slots soon.

Though applicants were directed to bring their own vehicles for the test, the MVD officials will also arrange test vehicles on rent, if needed.

The department hardened its stance in the wake of the Secretariat march announced by the striking unions on May 13.

Driving school owners who oppose the reforms have been stalling tests across the State since May 2 despite the government issuing an amended order giving them three to six months to switch to the revised format.