Kerala issues new order on driving test format

Six months allotted for driving schools to replace vehicles used for test if they are more than 15 years old. Number of applicants taking the test increased from 30 to 40. Existing ‘H’ tests will continue till the new tracks are arranged

May 04, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

After the driving licence test processes across the State were disrupted for two days, the State government on Saturday issued a new order amending the Transport department circular on switching to the revamped licence test format in the State.

The new order was issued against the backdrop of driving schools boycotting the driving test proceedings in protest against the reforms. It allots six months to replace vehicles older than 15 years that are used for licence test purposes.

Applicants

The number of applicants taking the driving test with a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) and an AMVI, which was restricted to 30 a day, has now gone up to 40 with riders. Of this, 25 should be new applicants, while 10 applicants should be in the category of re-tests, and five should be those who want to take the licence urgently, like those who have to go abroad immediately. 

Applicants should take road tests under an MVI first, and those who clear the test will take part in the ground test under the supervision of an AMVI. In places where new tracks are not set up to conduct revised ground tests, the existing ‘H’ tests will be held until the new tracks are arranged. The Transport Commissioner will issue an order to regional transport officers to fast-track the setting up of new tracks at test venues under the State government. 

Dashboard cameras

Vehicles with a dual clutch and brake (dual control system) should not be used for driving tests. However, the driving school authorities will get three months from the date of issuing the order to replace the vehicles. Three months’ time has also been given to retrofit the vehicles with dashboard cameras. The officer assigned to hold the driving tests should not conduct the fitness test of vehicles on the same day, the new order said.

