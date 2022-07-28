Muzhapilangad-Dharmadam beach development will be beneficial to tourism sector, says CM

₹50 crore earmarked for development of local tourism centres

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Muzhapilangad-Dharmadam beach development project will be beneficial to the tourism sector. He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the project here on Wednesday.

He said ₹50 crore had been earmarked for the development of local tourism centres, and ₹20 crore was set aside to provide interest relief to entrepreneurs. He added that 25 tourism hubs would be set up in the State, and that a ₹1,000-crore loan had been obtained for the development of the sector.

KIIFB’s role

Mr. Vijayan said the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had played a pivotal role in ushering in development and implementing projects worth ₹62,000 crore by the end of 2016-21.