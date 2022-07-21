Kerala Tourism to promote ‘Conscious Travel’ in State

Concept aimed at benefitting local community

Concept aimed at benefitting local community

Riding high on the experimental tourism initiatives in the State, Kerala Tourism is now exploring ways to tap the potential of Conscious Travel, an emerging global trend which takes into account the impact of leisure travel on the ecology, community and culture of a region.

As part of the new concept, tourists will be encouraged to take long-stay trips to a particular region rather than the traditional mass tourism where a large number of tourists flock to popular holiday destinations for a short period.

In the case of mass tourism, although it is beneficial for the stakeholders, the local community will have to bear the brunt of the ‘unconscious’ actions of a floating population. The new concept minimises the impact of mass tourism on local communities, while offering travellers a new experience.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the State has decided to encourage travellers to take relatively longer trips to a destination and stay there for a brief period, mingling with the local populace and experiencing the local cuisine, culture and products manufactured in the region.

“The monsoon in Kerala is one of the best aspects that can be promoted as a conscious travel product. Tourists will get a chance to see the rain-soaked rustic beauty of Kerala, along with witnessing the different shades of the monsoon and undergoing holistic Ayurvedic wellness treatment through this concept,” said a senior officer with Kerala Tourism.

The concept would be presented in the next working group meeting with a view to shaping it as a policy, he added.

“We have been offering experimental tourism under the Responsible Tourism (RT) initiative, offering a slice of the rural and urban life of Kerala. The new concept is an extended version of this,” said Rupesh Kumar, coordinator, RT Mission, Kerala.

For instance, the agri-tourism initiative launched by the RT Mission has witnessed a footfall of 42,000 visitors on 15 selected farms within a short span of four months, netting a revenue of ₹28 lakh. The State has a huge potential to go beyond the traditional popular tourist destinations, said Mr. Rupesh Kumar.

The new trend is not just about getting away from the mundaneness of ordinary life, but also connecting to a place and doing something purposeful and beneficial for the local community, said officials.